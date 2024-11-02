Road repair crew beaten, robbed in Erin

- File photo

A road repair crew from a private contractor working in Erin was beaten and robbed by armed assailants on November 1.

The three victims, employees of Kallco, told police they were doing roadworks at Jengal Trace when three men approached them with cutlasses, guns and T-shirts covering their faces around 11 am.

The supervisor said the men approached him first, beating him with cutlasses and guns before taking $3,500 and his cellphone valued at $1,000. The two workers reported they were also beaten and relieved of the cellphones and $700 and $1,000 respectively.

The supervisor said the assailants then dragged him and the two workers into some nearby bushes and ordered them to lie on the ground. He said the assailants left in a company-owned white Toyota Hilux and drove off. Police were able to recover the stolen van along Jengal Trace, Buenos Ayres.

Police processed the vehicle before returning it to the supervisor.

