Now for our criminals

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Now that the police have proven to us Trinidadians/Tobagonians and the rest of the world that they are capable of locating a Trini-born former US marine who is wanted by Uncle Sam, how about they use those same skills to apprehend the criminals who are killing, robbing and maiming us right here on a daily basis?

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail