Livingstone stars as England level

Liam Livingstone (L) of England almost collides with Jayden Seales (C) of West Indies during the 2nd ODI at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua and Barbuda, on November 2. England won by five wickets. - AFP PHOTO

West Indies captain Shai Hope struck a hundred, but it was not enough as a century in response from English skipper Liam Livingstone propelled his team to a five-wicket win to level the three-match CG United One-Day International series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on November 2.

Chasing a challenging 329 for victory, Livingstone cracked five fours and nine sixes in his innings of 124 not out off 85 deliveries to steer England to 329/5 in 47.3 overs. The trio of Phil Salt (59), Jacob Bethell (55) and Sam Curran (52) all struck half centuries in the run chase.

West Indies fast bowler Matthew Forde was the pick of the bowlers with 3/48 in 8.3 overs.

Batting first, Hope's 117 off 127 balls (eight fours, four sixes) steered West Indies to 328/6 in 50 overs. Keacy Carty belted 71 off 77 balls and a fiery 54 off 36 deliveries from Sherfane Rutherford boosted the total in the second half of the innings.

John Turner (2/42) and Adil Rashid (2/62) were the most successful bowlers for England.

The deciding match of the series will be played on November 6 at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados from 2 pm.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 328/6 (50 overs) (Shai Hope 117, Keacy Carty 71, Sherfane Rutherford 54; John Turner 2/42, Adil Rashid 2/62) vs ENGLAND 329/5 (47.3 overs) (Liam Livingstone 124, Phil Salt 59, Jacob Bethell 55, Sam Curran 52; Matthew Forde 3/48). England won by five wickets.