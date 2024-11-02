Dylan Carter 5th in 50m butterfly at Swimming World Cup

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter finished fifth in the men's 50-metre butterfly final, when the Swimming World Cup 2024 continued at the OCBC Aquatic Centre in Singapore on November 2.

Carter ended in a time of 22.27 seconds, but missed out on a medal swimming in lane seven.

Swiss swimmer Noe Ponti, who broke his own world record in the heats with a blistering time of 21.50, grabbed gold in the final in 21.64.

Taking silver was Nyls Korstanje of the Netherlands in 21.74 and copping bronze was Tzen Wei Teong of Singapore in 22.11.

Finishing just ahead of Carter was German Marius Kusch in 22.23.

>

On November 1, Carter booked his place in the final when he came second in heat six in 22.53. Winning that heat was Teong in 21.98.

Earlier in the meet, Carter won gold in the men's 50m freestyle and bronze in the 100m freestyle.