Will Manning act as Minister of Finance?

Brian Manning, Minister in the Ministry of Finance -

WILL San Fernando East MP Brian Manning be appointed to act as Minister of Finance next week when Finance Minister Colm Imbert goes to Paris?

Imbert heads to France to sign a treaty on global tax co-operation, the Multilateral Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters, run by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the Council of Europe.

On November 1, Manning was keeping his cards close to his chest when Newsday asked if he would act as the Finance Minister.

"I have no comment at this time," he said. "A release will be sent out in due course."

Manning became a full member of Cabinet when he was appointed Minister in the Ministry of Finance on August 19, 2020, to work alongside Imbert.

An acting minister is named in the absence of the substantive minister under the provisions of the Constitution section 79(2). This says, "Where a minister is incapable of performing his functions by reason of his absence from Trinidad and Tobago or by reason of illness the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister, may appoint a member of the House of Representatives or a Senator to act in the office of such minister during such absence or illness."

If Manning is appointed acting Finance Minister, it will not be the first time a Manning has held that office. His father, the late Patrick Manning, served as Minister of Finance from 2001-2002 and 2002-2007, while he was also prime minister.

The other question is who will appoint an acting Minister of Finance?

At present the Prime Minister is on a private trip to Barbados with his wife, Sharon Rowley, with Energy Minister Stuart Young now enjoying his third term acting for Dr Rowley.

A press release on November 1 from the Office of the Prime Minister noticeably omitted to give a return date for Dr Rowley.

If Rowley is still out of the country when Imbert leaves TT next week, Young will be acting prime minister and therefore presumably be the person responsible for deciding whether or not to make Manning acting Finance Minister.