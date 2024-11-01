UK hosts climate-change workshop for judiciary

Chief Justice Ivor Archie -

FORTY local and regional judges and judicial officials have attended a workshop titled Climate Change: A Sensitisation Session for Judges and Judicial Officers, aimed at building the judiciary's capacity to respond to the legal challenges posed by climate change.

A statement from the British High Commission on October 30 said the participants gained a deeper understanding of the science, policy implications and legal frameworks that govern climate change.

The high commission, in partnership with the Judicial Education Institute of TT (JEITT),

hosted the UK-funded workshop on October 30 in Port of Spain.

It said the workshop set out to help judges understand the scientific principles underlying climate change, including the mechanisms driving it, the evidence supporting it and the projected impacts on the environment and society.

It also aimed to familiarise judges with the links between global warming, environmental policies, and individual lifestyle choices, to increase their understanding of climate-justice principles and the diverse stakeholders involved in addressing climate change and to explain the role of law in addressing climate change and ensuring justice for those affected.



>

"It was hoped the training will empower judges and judicial officers to deliver more informed rulings on climate-related cases, thereby ensuring that the principles of environmental justice and sustainability are upheld."

The release said Chief Justice Ivor Archie thanked the high commission and the UK International Climate Fund for the partnership and continued investment in the judiciary of TT.

Justice Gillian Lucky said, "The British High Commission has always encouraged the training of judicial officers in fields of legal study that are relevant and cutting edge.

"We are therefore grateful to the British High Commissioner, Harriet Cross, for once again supporting the initiative to provide training in the area of environmental law with a special focus on climate change."

Cross said climate change was one of the world's most important issues and everyone had a role to play in combating it.

"With UK funding, we equipped legal professionals in TT with the knowledge and tools to understand the complexities of climate change and their unique role in protecting our environment, communities and generations to come."