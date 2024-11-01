Toni Sirju-Ramnarine newest director at Agostini’s Ltd

Toni Sirju-Ramnarine -

TONI SIRJU-RAMNARINE has been appointed to the board of directors of Agostini’s Ltd.

A notice on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange's website said her appointment took effect on November 1.

Agostini’s Ltd is a diversified publicly traded company established in 1925, its website said.

The group, it added, operates in three primary spheres of business – pharmaceutical and health care, consumer products and energy and industrial services.

The company, which was founded in Trinidad and Tobago, now operates across eight regional markets, exports to another 13 countries and has over 3,000 employees.

>

Sirju-Ramnarine was recently named the president of NGC Green Company Ltd, after spending 18 years at Atlantic LNG Co Ltd, where she last served as vice president – corporate operations and transformation.

The release said, "Throughout her career, she has held various directorships in the fields of engineering, dispute resolution, finance and at the American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham TT), where she also served as its president."

Sirju-Ramnarine qualified as a chemical engineer at UWI. She also holds a master's in international management from King's College, University of London.

The board is headed by Christian Mouttet.