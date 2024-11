Rowley heads to Barbados on 'private trip'

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - File photo

THE Prime Minister will travel to Barbados for a private trip on November 1.

A media release from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) did not reveal the reason for the trip, or how long Dr Rowley will be in Barbados.

The release said he will be accompanied by his wife.

It added Minister of Energy and Energy Industries Stuart Young will act as Prime Minister until Rowley's return.