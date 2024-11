Father shot dead, sons hospitalised

- File photo

A man was murdered on the night of October 30 and his sons are now hospitalised in critical condition.

Harry Ramdhanie, 54, was shot and killed at Plantation Road, Valencia.

Reports say that his two sons, Saleem and Aleem Ramdhanie, were also shot during the incident.

Newsday understands that Ramdhanie was loved by many whom affectionately referred to him as "Papa."

Investigations are continuing.

>