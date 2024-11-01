Enforce proper attire on worksite

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is a growing trend among workmen/labourers in TT – the increasing prevalence of inappropriate work attire including shoes on private jobs in homes, buildings, industrial sites, and farms.

It has become evident that many individuals are reporting to work wearing slippers, without gloves, and sometimes even without the required safety gear. This practice poses a significant threat to their safety and well-being. There should be enforced laws that it is the contractors’ responsibility to ensure that their temporary or permanent staff are appropriately attired.

Furthermore, the lack of gloves exposes workers to potential cuts, burns, chemical exposure and germs. Gloves, masks and footwear are essential for protection from various hazards encountered in the workplace, and their absence significantly compromises safety.

The failure to adhere to appropriate work clothing can also have serious consequences. Proper attire, such as safety vests and hard hats, helps to identify workers and protect them from falling objects and other potential dangers. Many people have been injured and there are cases of no redress due to lack of knowledge.

For example, many young men are often seen risking their lives power-washing rooftops with no safety gear and homeowners turn a blind eye.

It is vital for the relevant ministry to take immediate action to address this issue. Implementing mandatory safety training programmes that emphasise the importance of proper footwear and work attire is crucial.

Additionally, enforcing strict adherence to safety regulations and providing necessary safety equipment can help create a safer working environment for all employees. Many people working in various places are exposed unknowingly to the risks.

Slippers seem to be fashionable on some job sites, but not for the outdoor workplace. This is inadequate protection against hazards such as sharp objects, heavy machinery, and slippery surfaces. They do not provide the necessary support and stability required for demanding physical labour, thereby increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail