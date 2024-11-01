Bmobile Nicky P Batting Academy on November 2-3

TKR bastman Nicholas Pooran. - CPL T20

FORMER West Indies captain and Trinidad and Tobago batting star Nicholas Pooran will host his second bmobile Nicky P Batting Academy at the well-equipped, multi-purpose indoor facility at the Kumar Rampat Cricket Academy from November 2-3 in Point Lisas.

On September 16, bmobile announced the signing of a long-term partnership with Pooran, aimed at inspiring and empowering the younger generation of cricketers, both on and off the field.

The two-day academy will see Pooran and other professional cricketers offering one-on-one coaching and mentoring sessions to 50 enthusiastic teenage cricketers ranging from 13-17. The players are expected to receive technical and tactical batting sessions. The batting academy will be free for all its participants.

Last year, at the inaugural hosting of the clinic, Pooran was assisted by Red Force batsman Kjorn Ottley, with West Indies spinner Akeal Hosein offering motivational words to the next generation of cricketers.

A product of the Rampat academy, Pooran sees the initiative as a fitting one as he gives back to the sport. Pooran hopes the academy can help lay the foundation for the players as they sharpen their skills while understanding the fundamentals of the game.

The 29-year-old Pooran has played 159 matches for the West Indies, scoring over 4,000 runs across the Twenty/20 and One-day international formats. Pooran has amassed 2,195 runs in the T20 format for the Windies and went past the legendary Chris Gayle as the regional team's leading scorer in the format earlier this year. Pooran was also selected to the International Cricket Council's T20 international Team of the Year for 2023.

The main sponsors for the academy are bmobile and Caribbean Bottlers TT Ltd.

People requesting further information can contact perceptionmanagement2015@gmail.com