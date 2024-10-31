What Trinidad and Tobago needs is love

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: We are in the season of light, which symbolises the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, knowledge over ignorance.

There is a light that love brings into the hearts of people that cannot be matched by anything on the face of the Earth.

Over the years I have seen that light that once lit up TT slowly grow dimer and dimer. Our country has been overrun by so much hate, anger, and bitterness, acted out in the most heinous manner, destroying many lives.

Can you imagine a small disagreement ending up with a cuss-out by two adults? How often have we heard of people losing their lives over a few dollars? These types of incidents are now commonplace.

In the home, parents and children verbally and physically abuse each other, and this behaviour has found its way into schools. People are so easily driven to anger and bitterness. Even those you expect to be examples are behaving the same way. Some of our leaders set no proper example that can be emulated.

Life has choices and we all have the power to say yes or no in any given situation. I would hear people say at times when they did something wrong, “The devil made me do it.” No, they had a choice and made it.

So, why not allow the light of love to flow in your heart, replacing the darkness and bringing about joy and happiness? TT, we need much more of this in our homes, communities, schools, streets, and in Parliament. Make the right choice.

Jackie DeShannon first sang in 1965, What the World Needs Now is Love, and right now TT can do with a large dose of love. I encourage all to make TT a better place by demonstrating acts of love, such as care, compassion, empathy, tenderness, charity, gentleness, forgiveness, etc.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail