Suspected bandit killed in police-involved shooting still unidentified, gun recovered

Police at a crime scene. - File photo

INVESTIGATORS are yet to identify the suspected bandit who died on October 30 in a police-involved shooting in the Central Division.

Up to October 31, the police said the dead man remained unidentified and called on anyone with information to report it to the nearest police station.

The police said around 9. 40 am on October 30, officers got a report of a robbery in progress at an ice factory at Caparo Brasso Valley Road in Caparo involving four gunmen.

The police were also given a description of the getaway car.

Within minutes, officers from the Central Division Task Force responded and a broadcast was also sent.

Around 9.45 am, while heading to the robbery scene, the police observed a black Hyundai Elantra car, which matched the description of the getaway car, heading in the opposite direction along Caparo Brasso Valley Road.

The police drove into the getaway car's path and put on the siren, trying to stop it. Instead, the car veered off, dodging the police.

The police said the backseat passenger pointed a gun at the officers and gunshots were heard.

In keeping with the use of force policy, the officers returned shots, causing the car to crash on the roadside.

The occupants got out while pointing guns at the police and a shootout ensued.

One of the men was hit, causing him to fall to the ground.

The police took the injured man to the Chaguanas Health Facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A short while later, officers got a tip-off and went to a forested area where they saw three gunmen dressed in dark clothing with face masks.

The police called on the suspects to drop the weapons. Instead, the men pointed the guns and shot at the officers, who returned fire.

No one was injured, but the suspects managed to evade the officers.

Sgt Cielto of the Gang and Intelligence Unit, Sgt Rampallard and WPC John-Dorman of the Air Support Unit also searched for the suspects using drones.

The police recovered a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, one round of 9 mm ammunition and two masks.

ASP Singh, Insp Petti, Sgt Andrews, WPC Fonrose and PC Dado also responded and gathered evidence.

Investigations are ongoing.