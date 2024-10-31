President: Divali entails devotion, action

President Christine Kangaloo is greeted by members of the NCIC at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on October 29. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

PRESIDENT Christine Kangaloo has praised the devotion of worshippers to prepare for Divali, and called for this to be translated into action in their daily lives, in her message for the occasion being celebrated on October 31.

She said Divali, the festival of lights celebrated by Hindus here and abroad, was "an occasion of great jubilation, especially for those who have devoted weeks to fasting, prayer and meticulous preparation.

"As families and communities gather today to break their fast, exchange gifts, and light deyas, they welcome Mother Lakshmi into their homes, which have been carefully cleaned and prepared in anticipation of Her arrival."

Kangaloo said Divali offered a beautiful duality – both joyous celebration and sober reflection.

"We celebrate joyously Lord Ram’s defeat of Ravan and the liberation of Mother Sita and in doing so, replicate the lighting of thousands of earthen lamps to welcome Lord Ram and Mother Sita home."

This joyous celebration offers sober introspection and spiritual enlightenment, she said, while then noting Divali's call to action.

"The principles embodied by Lord Ram and Mother Sita remind us not only to persevere in our pursuit of self-improvement and enlightenment, but also of our duty to translate faith into action, and live righteously towards our loved ones, neighbours and fellow citizens."

Lord Ram's victory symbolised the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, she said, showing the power of love to overcome the toughest challenges. Kangaloo urged all to embody and practice the principles of Divali, every day.

"As we prepare our homes for the blessings of Mother Lakshmi, let us also reflect on the contents of our hearts, that truth about our attitudes, and the impact of our actions.

"By doing so, and by making the necessary changes in each of these areas, we truly invite the spirit of Divali into our lives, and we truly aspire to the ultimate goal of choosing good over evil."

"I extend to the Hindu community and all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago heartfelt wishes for an auspicious Divali celebration. May the joy and peace of Divali fill every home throughout the nation. Shubh Divali!"