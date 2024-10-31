Mother Lakshmi and the lotus

BAVINA SOOKDEO

On Divali day, the Hindu goddess Lakshmi is worshipped as families perform Lakshmi puja (prayer ceremonies) and share sweets and meals with loved ones and those in need.

Mother Lakshmi, honoured as the goddess of wealth and prosperity, offers her gracious protection over all forms of abundance, not just material riches.

Newsday spoke with Sadhvi Anandamaiyee Giri, general secretary of Brahma Vidya Peetham International, on the deep symbolism and teachings of Mother Lakshmi, particularly focusing on the lotus, on which the goddess is seated, as a symbol of resilience and growth amid life’s challenges.

Anandamaiyee explained the significance of Lakshmi’s name, derived from the Sanskrit word

Lakshya, meaning aim, goal, or destination.

“Mother Lakshmi is the goddess of purity, compassion, generosity, wealth and prosperity, both material and spiritual, external richness and internal richness. She is the energy of Lord Vishnu (the Hindu god who restores the balance between good and evil) and an embodiment of beauty, grace and charm.”

The first and youngest woman in Trinidad to be initiated as a swami (a Hindu religious teacher), Anandamaiyee further explained that the goddess of prosperity inspires much devotion.

“All the progressive qualities that you may find in the universe spring from her. She is the source of all forms of wealth. At the physical level, she is energy, material wealth, physical health, beauty and grace. At the mental level she is peace, happiness, positivity and inner harmony. At the spiritual level she symbolises all the yogic powers or the

siddhas, selflessness, kindness, discipline and selfless service. As the consort of Lord Vishnu, goddess Lakshmi performs similar duties as Vishnu, as the protector and preserver of the worlds and their order and regularity.”

Lakshmi is usually described as enchantingly beautiful and is depicted sitting or standing on a lotus flower on a lake, holding lotuses in her hand.

“It is because of this, perhaps, that she is named as Padma or Kamla,” Anandamaiyee said.

The goddess wears a lotus garland and white elephants are shown on either side of her pouring water over her from golden vessels.

“The goddess is depicted sitting on the lotus, with a calm and soothing expression. This posture means ‘Live in the world, but do not be possessed by the world.'”

What exactly does the lotus symbolises?

“It symbolises creation, softness, beauty, harmony, diversity, stability and support. It symbolises the unbounded love and compassion of the human heart.”

She said the lotus's origin is in mud, deep under water, but its flowering is above the water-surface.

“This powerful symbol teaches us that, like the lotus, we too can rise above difficulties and flourish in adverse conditions. The mud represents life’s challenges –stress, setbacks, and hardships– while the lotus itself is a symbol of purity, resilience, and beauty that is not defined by its environment.”

She noted that in modern life, many people become entangled in the “mud” of personal struggles, work pressures, failures, poverty, heartache, and societal expectations.

“Human beings are born with some negative raw materials as jealousy, anger, hatred, ego, greed and lust, but the message of Mother Lakshmi through the lotus flower reminds us that this life is a refinery process to churn the ocean of the negative tendencies within us for the birth of positivity and nectar. The message of the lotus is not just survival but blooming –achieving spiritual, mental, and material growth despite the adversity that surrounds us.”

So what lesson is this meant to teach?

“Goddess Lakshmi, through the lotus, teaches us the essence of resilience. True prosperity isn’t just about accumulating wealth or material success. It’s about inner growth –cultivating mental fortitude, spiritual richness, and emotional balance. Mother Lakshmi embodies the idea that growth and prosperity come not from external circumstances but from the strength and grace we develop within.”

Drawing further on the lotus’ symbolism, Anandamaiyee shared five key insights for cultivating inner strength and growth:

1.

Embrace challenges as growth opportunities: Just as the lotus requires mud to grow, we too can view challenges as necessary for our development. Each setback holds the potential for learning, growth, and personal transformation.

2.

Cultivate grace and patience: Like the lotus that blooms gradually, resilience requires patience. In times of struggle, practise staying calm and graceful. Mother Lakshmi teaches that grace in adversity is a form of strength.

3.

Nurture your inner self: Just as the lotus is sustained by water and sunlight, we must nourish our inner selves through practices like meditation, reflection, and self-care. This inner nourishment helps us rise above negativity and maintain a positive outlook, regardless of external conditions.

4.

Stay rooted in your values: The lotus, though floating above water, is rooted firmly below the surface. Similarly, staying grounded in our values and principles, especially during tough times, can give us the strength to rise above the chaos of life.

5.

Focus on optimism and beauty: The lotus, despite its muddy surroundings, is a symbol of beauty and purity. We, too, can choose to focus on the beauty in life and maintain optimism, even when things seem difficult.

For this Divali, she is urging people to be inspired by the lotus' resilience.

“Let the lotus be a source of inspiration for all of us to continue growing, not despite life’s challenges, but because of them. The flower’s journey from the depths of the mud to the surface of the water, where it blooms in full beauty, reminds us that life is not about avoiding difficulties but learning how to thrive in their midst.”

As people light lamps and welcome Lakshmi into their homes, they should also invite the strength and resilience she represents, Anandamaiyee said.

“The lotus flower serves as a reminder that, no matter how challenging our circumstances, we have the capacity to grow, rise, and bloom with purity and grace. In this way, we embody the true spirit of Mother Lakshmi –one of resilience, inner strength, and the ability to flourish in the face of adversity and progress together for a peaceful and prosperous society.”