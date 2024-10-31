Moonilal to bring 'political witch-hunt' bill to Parliament

Dr Roodal Moonilal -

FORMER minister of housing Roodal Moonilal is calling on Attorney General Reginald Armour to disclose how much the State has spent on legal and professional fees in court matters involving the Estate Management and Business Development Company Ltd (EMBD).

The Privy Council recently instructed EMBD to pay Junior Sammy Contractors Ltd (JSCL) $82.8 million in a civil case over unpaid work.

EMBD is also pursuing a civil matter against Moonilal, former EMBD officials and three contractors over claims of collusion and bid rigging.

The EMBD alleges the group conspired to corruptly obtain contracts for the rehabilitation of roads and infrastructure granted before the September 2015 general election.

Speaking at a media briefing on October 30, Armour did not disclose the amount spent but defended the decision to pursue the case and the composition of the legal team.

“It is always a judgment call on the seniority and number of lawyers you will retain to defend or advance a particular case and it is expected that the judgment call to select the attorneys will be responsible.”

He added, “This was not a frivolous appeal by the EMBD. This was a serious appeal. There were serious issues of law to be addressed.”

Armour said EMBD had been prudent and responsible in its approach and denied the company had wasted taxpayers’ money.

“In the interest of fairness and prudence, they paid to Junior Sammy what they conceded was his right. And they paid the disputed balance into court to be put into an interest bearing account so that at the end of the day when the case was determined that money would be allocated to the rightful owner. That money with the interest that it has earned, will now be paid over from the court.”

Moonilal, however, told Newsday he believed the both cases would cost the government in excess of more than half-a-billion dollars.

He said his information is that the JSCL case cost $200 million while the other case against him and the former EMBD officials will cost as much as $400 million.

Moonilal reiterated his claim that the case is a political witch-hunt and warned he intended to bring a bill to Parliament to discourage politicians from using public funds to target their political rivals.

“It is my intention to go to Parliament eventually with a bill that holds public officials accountable for political witch hunts. I believe the time has come when politicians must pay from their pocket when they embark upon political witch hunts that cause the taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and that money should be garnished from their gratuity, their pension and other outstanding monies owed to them."