Hurricanes, Pride secure wins in Super50 Cup

Leeward Islands batsman Justin Greaves smashed an unbeaten century. - File photo

THE Leeward Islands Hurricanes recorded a dominant victory, defeating the West Indies Academy by 142 runs in their Regional Super50 Cup match at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on October 30.

Opting to take the first strike, the Hurricanes amassed a competitive 236-7 in a rain-reduced 47-over match, powered by a sensational, unbeaten century from Justin Greaves. The Barbadian opener stroked 111 from 117 balls which included nine fours and a six to anchor the innings.

Dimitri Adams chipped in with a valuable 26 runs. Jediah Blades and Joshua Bishop put in a good shift with the ball, with Blades claiming 3-49 and Bishop securing 2-31. In reply, the West Indies Academy struggled to establish any momentum and was bowled out for a meagre 94 runs in just 27.5 overs. Nimar Bolden top-scored with 30, while captain Teddy Bishop and wicket-keeper Carlon Bowen-Tuckett each contributed 21.

The Hurricanes’ bowlers executed their plan brilliantly, led by the experienced off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, who dismantled the Academy’s batting lineup with figures of 3-22. He was ably supported by Daniel Doram, who also took three wickets for 34.

Over in Tarouba, the Barbados Pride got the better of the Jamaica Scorpions by 24 runs under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in their rain-affected clash at the Brian Lara Academy.

Batting first, the Barbados Pride put up a challenging total of 260-8 in their allotted 50 overs with Leniko Boucher leading the scoring with a solid 73, while Zachary McCaskie contributed a patient 63.

Captain Kyle Mayers chipped in with a brisk 41, bolstering the Pride’s innings. Marquino Mindley was the pick of the bowlers for the Scorpions with 3-32 while Jeavor Royal and Brad Barnes each took two wickets.

Chasing a revised target due to rain, the Scorpions faltered at critical moments and were bowled out for 199 in 35 overs. Odean Smith top-scored with a fighting 45, while Jermaine Blackwood added a steady 40.

Jomel Warrican led the demolition job with impressive figures of 4-25, while left-arm seamer Dominic Drakes took 3-34. CMC