Frustrated by response to SUV problem

THE EDITOR: In February 2018 I purchased a SUV, manufactured in England, from a local company which sells a range of high-end vehicles.

On August 21, while leisurely driving on a paved road, my engine suddenly and without prior notice shut off. The message on the screen appeared to indicate that I was driving on rough terrain. It did not restart.

The vehicle was towed to the company’s headquarters in Port of Spain.

I shudder to think what would have happened had I been driving on the highway.

The mileage on my vehicle is 69,000 km, which averages approximately 8,600 km per year.

My vehicle has always been serviced by the company and any servicing recommended was done promptly.

Having purchased three high-end vehicles from this company, one would have expected a modicum of civic responsibility.

To date, much to my disappointment, anger and frustration, I have not been contacted by anyone in a senior position.

The company, unable to determine what caused the issue, sent my vehicle to an outside source.

I was much later informed that the engine has to be rebuilt or changed, which would involve a lengthy repair time and I am sure at an astronomical cost. I am reasonably certain that the company’s inability to assess the problem has caused it to take such an unreasonable and unnecessary position.

I expressed my outrage and requested a contact number or an e-mail address to take up this issue with the manufacturer. This request was denied. To date, I am still without a vehicle and the company has not offered a complimentary vehicle in good faith.

The steering rack on my husband’s vehicle from the same company, which was under warranty, had to be changed. This was done at a huge inconvenience because he was unable to access a courtesy car until months later.

We have also purchased two Japanese-made vehicles from the same company, which operates under a different name.

These cars are still being used with hundreds of thousands of miles accrued. To date, I have not had to change the engines or do any major repairs on these vehicles.

My vehicle, which once evoked such happiness and a feeling of safety, is now a cause of great concern. I am appalled and extremely frustrated in dealing with this company and I am hoping that by highlighting these issues someone in a higher authority can assist.

S RAMKISSOON

San Fernando