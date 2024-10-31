Divali Nagar, a platform for up-and-coming entrepreneurs

Workers from the Taste of Debe booth display their Indian delicacies at the Divali Nagar. - LIncoln Holder

The Divali Nagar is home not only to cultural expressions and celebrations but with at least 10,000 patrons nightly, it provides the perfect platform to give up-and-coming businesses some much-needed exposure.

For nine nights preceding Divali, the nagar put on by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) at Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Chaguanas, is renowned for its cultural displays but for many patrons, it's also a shopping hub. Annually over 100 booths wrap around the main stage and are occupied by small businesses to large corporate bodies.

Chef Nazeem Baksh is the newest addition to the lineup at the nagar with his business Incredible Creations. The Syne Village, Penal-based bakery opened two years ago after Baksh fell in love with baking during the covid19 pandemic. At the nagar, he offers a wide range of eggless, vegetarian pastries and delicacies.

He said when he applied they were turned down because there was no space but was later afforded a spot.

Baksh is appreciates that he got a space but he is more fortunate than he realises. According to NCIC officials, while getting a spot at the nagar is difficult with 80 per cent of businesses choosing to hold on to their spaces annually, getting a booth for food is near impossible.

"To get a food booth in nagar you have to wait for someone to give up (their spot) or pass away," NCIC's food-stall co-ordinator Shawn Ramjit said.

"So 95 per cent of these vendors have been here 20 years-plus."

He said some 50 businesses are on the waiting list to get one of these booths. This year, there are 28 vendors ranging from small food shops to large restaurants. Ramjit said because of this, the NCIC is always looking for ways to improve the section, having also spent around $500,000 to upgrade the electrical system for the vendors.

After selling for four days, Baksh was given a glimpse at the nagar's allure which led him to conclude he too would be among those holding on to his spot.

He said he saw being at the nagar as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring exposure to his new business.

To be a part of it, he invested thousands of dollars in new equipment and raw materials which allowed him to store and bake his products on the spot for customers. He also brought on about six additional staffers to allow his main business in Penal to function and to operate the stall at the nagar.

He said the "investment for the future" has already begun to pay dividends. He said he gets steady sales daily and valuable feedback from customers. He said he is already seeing the makings of a wider, loyal clientele.

"The after-sales requests are increasing already.

"After we finish here at the booth and they taste our product, it's now a lot of after-sales from this. People take the cards, they start calling, they start making certain requests now for cakes and making appointments now for birthday cakes and wedding cakes."

He estimated he already received at least 20 medium-sized orders coming to his bakery which stemmed from his presence at the nagar.

"I was very impressed about that."

He said he is not expecting to turn a profit while at the nagar but believes his experience so far made the investments worth it.

"For any young entrepreneur who actually...(looking) to diversify into the future, here may be one of the most ideal, righteous spots that they could be able to actually use it as a platform that they could be able to get themselves out there and the public awareness."

He described it as a safe environment for emerging entrepreneurs because those attending the festival are family-oriented people who often offer a lot of encouragement, feedback and advice.

The opportunity for young entrepreneurs is not lost on the NCIC as its director Sahadeo Partap said over the last three years a special area has been dedicated for two dozen local artisans and self-made entrepreneurs to showcase their products.

"I think it's really more the opportunity people need in this country. If they are given the opportunity, the sky is the limit. We have about 24 artisans and if you see the quality of their products, packaging. Preserves, jellies, their bread."

"These are ordinary people. We give them a table at a discounted rate just to cover the cost of the table and it's phenomenal. The quality that comes out from there will blow your mind. They can compare with any big companies."

While the nagar provides much-needed exposure for Baksh and other young entrepreneurs, it's also a market for quick revenue generation for others.

Doubles vendor Winston Bissoon has been operating his own doubles business at the Chaguanas Market for over 40 years. He lamented the industry was becoming too saturated, diminishing his profits as many days he barely sold 100 doubles at his usual location. However, having sold at the first nagar almost 40 years ago, he said the nine-day festival allows him to turn more of a profit than he typically does in a month.

For larger organisations like bmobile which has been a part of the festival for many years, it's an opportunity to support culture.

"By supporting Divali and other national celebrations, we connect communities and celebrate the rich cultural heritage that unites us all through both traditional and modern communication,” Anjalie Ramesar-Soom of the company's corporate, environmental, social and reputation management team said.

"This partnership is part of our ongoing commitment to our communities, ensuring that everyone can celebrate, grow, and connect, regardless of circumstances. It’s a privilege to help build bonds across TT and contribute to the vibrant fabric of our nation.”

Sahadeo said the organisation earns around $1.8 million-$2 million from booths. Ranked in order, he said the top revenue earners are the commercial booths (for selling items), corporate booths (for large organisations) and food booths. He said religious groups and non-governmental organisations are given booths at no cost.

However, he said putting on the nagar is an expensive undertaking. While not listing every expense, Partap gave an idea of some of the largest costs associated with the event.

For the entire duration, he said police cost $210,000-$230,000; fire services $110,000-$120,000; in-house security $190,000-$210,000; janitorial services $130,000-$140,000, tent rentals $280,000-$300,000; electrical systems $250,000-$280,000 and lighting, sound and artistes $650,000-$700,000.

Additionally, he said the NCIC pays around T&TEC $23,000 per month for reserve electricity supply.

"It is expensive."

He said corporate sponsorship helps to offset these costs.