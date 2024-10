What road next?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: On Monday I noticed that St Clair Avenue from Queen’s Royal College to the Roxy roundabout was nicely repaved, much to my surprise. But then again I shouldn’t be surprised as a general election is around the corner.

Should I say thank you or I told you so? What’s next? Mucurapo and Morne Coco Roads, I hope. Move quickly as time is running out – money too.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook