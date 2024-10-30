The values of Divali

THE THEME of this year’s Divali Nagar was "Grihastha Ashram," one of the stages in the life of Hindus. In Hinduism there are four stages (ashrams) of life: the student (Brahmacharya), the householder (Grihastha), the retiree (Vanaprasta) and the renunciate (Sanyasin).

The Grihastha Ashram, or the householder’s life, is by far the most important to any society. Within the period of the householder’s life are also 16 samskaras, signposts which mark everything from naming the new-born, piercing their ears, and the larger pursuits like education, studying the scriptures, marriage and funerary rites.

The family is the basis of all this; it is a microcosm of the nation. Celebrating this phase not only celebrates the bonds of family life, but also knits together the very foundation of society, one home at a time.

Many Hindu scriptures emphasise building a strong family life, and this belies a common misconception that domestic life is different from spiritual life. Nothing is further from the truth. The householder’s life is full of spiritual practices and customs that make it a stepping stone towards the spiritual goal of every Hindu: moksha, also known as liberation.

In the Hindu home, some of the practices that seem cultural have spiritual bases. Shoes are taken off upon entry as we revere the earth upon which we walk. We pray before eating to give thanks to the plant or animal life that was given up to sustain ours. We honour our elders and address them respectfully. We light our deyas at 6 pm. We fast on Thursdays.

We offer water to the sun on mornings, acknowledging that our existence is only possible because of its sustaining power. We put up a jhandi (flag hoisted on bamboo pole) when we do our yearly pooja to signify victory. We honour our gurus. We honour our guests. We salute our ancestors through our shraadh (prayers for benefit of ancestors) ceremonies.

But unlike the other ashrams, it is the householders who engage with all elements of a society and so ultimately determine the character of that society. In this phase of life, people marry, form families, businesses, social groups, and enter politics. They engage in work and commerce and generate income. They farm and produce food. It is the householders, or

grihasthis, who keep society alive and evolving.

In the first chapter of Hinduism’s holiest book, the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, the hero, Arjuna, despondently speaks to the impending war being likely to destroy families. He makes the point to the God, Sri Krishna, that when families are ruined, sacred traditions perish, and immorality prevails.

In other words, Arjuna is questioning whether the war is justified given the consequent damage to the Grihastha Ashram, which acts as a platform for all spiritual and moral endeavours in a society.

The Ramayana, which tells the story of Divali, also emphasises the importance of fulfilling one’s dharma toward other family members, even in the face of great personal sacrifice. Sri Ram obeys his father and voluntarily goes into exile for 14 years, abandoning his rightful and uncontested claim to the throne. Not once did he disrespect or show any resentment to Kaikeyi, his stepmother and the author of his exile.

Devi Sita (Sri Ram’s consort), though implored to stay and enjoy the peace and comfort of palace life, recognised that a wife’s place was with her husband, even in challenging times, and she, too, chose to accompany her husband into exile. This exemplifies the devotion of the Hindu wife to her husband.

Considering all of these, it is easy to see how potent an institution it is for the continuation of culture. But while the Grihastha Ashram is the central hub around which a society is built, it is, in my humble view, the phase of life where women have the most power as mother, nurturer, and caregiver.

Women are guardians of traditions, custodians of culture, and the preservers of spirituality. They are the echo of our collective past and the promise of our collective future. They are indeed our Lakshmis.

On this auspicious occasion of Divali, I want to appeal to all my brothers and sisters across TT to commit to building a peaceful home life, and stronger family bonds. Let us commit to creating an auspicious ambience in which our children must grow and blossom. Above all, let us honour our women, our Lakshmis, the goddesses who walk amongst us every day and sustain us with their often invisible and under-valued labour.

Shubh Deepawali! Happy Divali!

Dinesh Rambally is the MP for Chaguanas West