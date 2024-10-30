The deya – a symbol of spiritual enlightenment, unity during Divali

BAVINA SOOKDEO

As the festival of Divali draws near, deyas (earthen lamps) are being sold at puja stores, supermarkets and along the roadside as people anticipate the sight of flickering deyas (fuelled by an oil- or ghee-soaked wick) illuminating homes and streets.

However, the deya symbolises much more than just light in the physical sense. In Hindu tradition, the deya, along with its wick and oil, carries deep spiritual significance, a symbol of enlightenment and the victory of light over darkness.

According to Sri Jayanthi Kumaraswami, a revered spiritual leader of Chennai, India, the deya represents a person’s body, while the ghee (clarified butter or oil) symbolises spiritual energy, the wick embodies the spine and organs, and the flame or

jyoti represents the soul.

As the leader of the Jai Sathya Mission of Trinidad and Tobago, she is known for embracing diversity, welcoming individuals from all faiths, sociocultural, and economic backgrounds, regardless of their moral or ethical beliefs. The mission is a spiritual and humanitarian movement.

In an interview she said, “The brightness of the flame reflects one’s spiritual energy or strength. Lighting a deya during Divali becomes a reminder of personal transformation and the importance of unity within families and communities. Just as these four elements are essential for a deya to burn, harmony and unity are necessary for family life.”

Explaining the universal nature of the light from the deya, she noted that Divali, traditionally linked to Hindu stories like the return of Lord Rama (the seventh avatar of the god Vishnu who restores balance between good and evil), and the defeat of Narakasura (a demon king), transcends these narratives.

“Divali reminds us of the unity of all people, not just Hindus. 'Deepavali' literally means 'a row of lights,' and this light is universal, relevant to every human being,” she said.

In today’s context, particularly in TT, where crime rates have caused fear among citizens, she believes the need for collective unity and shared light is more urgent than ever.

“Before electricity, deyas were lit at sunset, symbolising the desire to keep the sun's presence during the darkness of night. In a spiritual sense, I see the deya as representing knowledge, the ghee as embodying spiritual energy, the wick as symbolising power, and the flame as the expression of wisdom. When the deya is lit, it wards off evil.

“Though you may have family, friends, material wealth, and other comforts, spiritual enlightenment remains essential. Having a car and a driver's licence means nothing without petrol, just as a deya cannot stay lit without ghee. In the same way, spiritual energy is crucial to fulfilling our daily family responsibilities.”

Pundit Ramesh Kissoon, a local spiritual leader with over 25 years of experience, elaborated on the symbolism of the deya, drawing parallels between the lamp and the human experience.

“The human being is made up of three parts, the gross body (physical), the subtle body (mind) and the atman (soul),” he explained. “The deya also represents the body, the ghee is the mind, the wick serves as the intellect, and the jyoti or flame symbolises the soul.”

The brightness of the flame is dependent upon the quality of the medium used to power the flame, he said.

“If the thoughts we entertain, the people we associate with, and the places we traverse are positive and uplifting then the soul shines brightly. If, however, the opposite holds true then the soul’s potency will be weak. As a result, darkness envelops the person and by extension the family, society and the country.”

Kissoon said lighting the deya is not just a physical act but a spiritual one, reminding us to ignite the inner light of love, harmony, and peace within ourselves and our society. In a country like TT, facing numerous societal challenges, this symbolism holds great significance.

“We are the deya, we are the light that can remove darkness not just from within ourselves but from our society.

The act of lighting a deya, especially on Choti Divali or Narak Chaturdashi (the night before Divali), carries special importance in Hindu tradition. On this night, a single deya is lit facing southwards, as an offering to Yama, the deity of death, to prevent untimely demise. As Kissoon explained, this ritual, known as Yamadipadan, is a form of protection and a prayer for longevity.

“In essence the deya is far more than a simple lamp – it is a representation of the soul’s journey, the pursuit of spiritual enlightenment, and the hope for unity in a world often overshadowed by darkness.”

Kissoon reminds us that the light of the deya transcends religion and culture, offering a universal message of peace, harmony, and self-realisation for all.

“As we light our deyas this Divali, we are not just celebrating a festival, but participating in a deeper spiritual transformation, one that has the power to bring light into our lives and the world around us,” he said.