President: We must devote ourselves to building families

President Christine Kangaloo is greeted by members of the NCIC at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on October 29. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

President Christine Kangaloo noted the importance of family and service to one's country as she delivered the feature address at the penultimate night of the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 29.

Kangaloo and her husband Kerwyn Garcia SC were guests of honour as the National Council of Indian Culture held the final of its annual dance competition at the Nagar on October 29.

Addressing the crowd, Kangaloo praised the founder of the Nagar Dr Deokinanan Sharma.

Sharma died on August 23.

>

She said Sharma had left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape and created a platform for all of TT to come together and experience the festival.

"He has made a space for all of us to learn more about and immerse ourselves in a critical part of cultural and historical heritage.

Kangaloo pointed out the importance of this year's theme – Grihastha Ashram Building Families and Homes – which she said was more important now than ever.

"If we are to rise above the challenges that currently face us and if we are to achieve our fullest potential as a people, each of us as individuals needs to embrace these principles.

"Each of us needs to devote ourselves to building homes and families."

She added the same elements needed for building a family, are also needed for building a nation.

"A successful nation is made up of individuals who trust and feel comfortable around each other. When people are living in loving homes, it becomes easier for them to relate to a wider society. It becomes easier for them to integrate at schools, workplaces, and public spaces."

>