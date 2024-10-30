Police: Kman Sixx birthday concert not approved

Kman 6ixx - Source: sknpulse.com

THE police service has said the Kman Sixx Birthday Concert, scheduled for September 2 at St Paul’s Street, Port of Spain, has not been approved by the court.

In a release, the police urged the public to exercise caution and refrain from attending unapproved events.

It said event organisers must get the necessary permissions from the relevant authorities for public gatherings of this nature.

If events proceed without these authorisations, they said, this may lead to enforcement action such as shutdowns and other penalties.

Trinibad artiste Kman 6ixx (Kashif Sankar) was charged in February with being a gang member under the Anti-Gang Act. He was granted $40,000 bail.

Previously he was banned from performing in St Kitts after authorities felt he posed a security threat owing to his music.

In December 2023, he was in a vehicle that was targeted by gunmen along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway. This left four people dead, including an innocent bystander.