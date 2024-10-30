Not a murmur from council

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The fact that people are being selected as candidates reveals that a general election is on the horizon.

In this heated political period, the public was unfortunately privileged to hear the lewd expletives from a member of Parliament. I have heard not a murmur on this issue from the chairman of the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour nor from the archbishop, the spiritual mentor of the council.

IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity