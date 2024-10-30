Investing in infrastructure crucial for Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: The issue of poor infrastructure across TT has become increasingly evident, impacting daily life and economic development. From deteriorating roads and bridges to inadequate public transport systems, the nation’s infrastructure challenges have significant implications for citizens and businesses alike.

Many roads in both urban and rural areas are riddled with potholes and damaging surfaces, making travel hazardous and time-consuming. This not only affects personal transportation but also hampers the movement of goods, leading to increased logistics costs for businesses.

Inconsistent and unreliable public transportation options further exacerbate the situation, leaving many individuals without dependable means of commuting, which can restrict access to employment, education, and healthcare.

Additionally, the prevailing state of utility infrastructure – such as water supply, sewage systems, and electricity – often falls short of community needs. Frequent outages, leaks, and maintenance issues create frustration and undermine public health and safety.

Investing in infrastructure is crucial for economic growth and improving the quality of life for all citizens. Enhanced infrastructure can stimulate job creation, attract foreign investment, and support the efficient functioning of local businesses.

To address these pervasive issues, a comprehensive long-term plan is needed, prioritising not only the repair of existing facilities but also the development of sustainable, modern infrastructure that meets the demands of today’s rapidly changing environment.

By committing to infrastructure improvements, TT can pave the way for a more resilient and prosperous future for all its residents.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail