Dr Wayne Frederick donates $1m to school upgrades

Dr Wayne Frederick (seated, centre) greets Ministry of Education PS Jacqueline Charles, while he is flanked by wife Simone Frederick. Standing behind are PS Simon Williams, from left, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and project co-ordinator Ian Haywood. - Photo by Sean Douglas

FORMER Howard University president Dr Wayne Frederick donated $1 million to the Ministry of Education's Adopt a School programme at a function at the ministry on October 29.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly was also present as Frederick signed a contract with acting permanent secretary Jacqueline Charles. Frederick, who had faced sickle cell anaemia to become a surgeon and then university administrator, in his address said how grateful he was for Trinidad and Tobago's public healthcare system and its education system, which had both played critical roles in him reaching his goals.

"This is simply a down-payment," he said in gratitude, saying he would never be able to repay his debt to this society.

Having sat O'levels at age 14 and A'levels at age 16, and then earned two degrees by age 22, he said, he was shaped by TT's public education system. He also recalled six months of treatment for sickle cell as a youngster.

He said, "I feel very, very strongly about the youth of this country."

He said it was not just up to the Government and corporations but everyone to help craft solutions for the nation's youths. Saying his grandmother had instilled confidence in him as a youngster, he said it was now crucial to instil confidence in young people. This could be done by interacting and talk with youngsters.

Drawing on his recent visits to several schools in TT, he said he has "absolute faith" in young people. He urged everyone to amplify the humanity youngsters by educating them.

"In this society I intend to a significant catalyst."

Gadsby-Dolly in her address said the Adopt a School programme helped to organise how to "pour" into the lives of students.

In the question session, Frederick said the donation was given in the name of his two children Wayne Frederick III and Kirie, as had been done for donations to Howard and his alma mater St Mary's College. He wanted his children to continue his philanthropy later in their lives.

The minister told reporters Frederick's donation was for school infrastructure, with the donor able to decide where to spend it.

"He has been looking at some projects, based on the information we have collected."

She said the ministry had initially asked various school principals to list their needs.

"He has made a couple of site visits to schools. Dr Frederick and Mrs Frederick will make their decision very soon and when they make that decision. We will proceed."

Gadsby-Dolly urged everyone to offer to help mentor youngsters around them.

"They may be academically successful but there other things. There is a lot of mental-health pressure and strain, so it is incumbent upon each of us to reach out to young people."

She said the ministry began a voluntary mentorship programme two years ago.

"We can always use more mentors."

She said mentors should show consistency in visiting schools to dole out good advice to pupils.

Asked if there existed a list of projects to which donors like Frederick could donate, Gadsby-Dolly said schools had sent the ministry hundreds of ideas.

"So we have a lot of information from our schools, so that any corporate sponsor donor that is willing to donate to a school can get in touch with Adopt a School, our co-ordinator and they can provide data.

"In terms of geography which schools in what area, because sometimes we are asked for a particular area (and) we can provide it by that filter.

"We can also provide by the different types of activity – whether it is a sporting field, a pan theatre or music room or musical equipment.

Newsday asked what ethos donors should approach with.

"This is philanthropy. It's not new to TT."

She said many companies already donate.

"Adopt a School is really organising the effort, so we know what is being given and we also know where the need is."