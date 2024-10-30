Circus owner, staff robbed by gunmen in Chaguanas

THE owner of the Suarez Circus and two employees were robbed at gunpoint on October 29.

Police said around 8.10 pm the owner was about to pay his employees at the back of the circus, at Endeavour Avenue, Chaguanas, when a white Nissan B15 pulled up and four armed men got out, announcing a robbery.

They took $30,000 from the owner, along with his passport and other personal documents. One of the employees was beaten and robbed of $2,300 and $500 was taken from the other employee.

The robbers then got back into the car and drove off.

Outraged over the incident, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally said while the circus was robbed, the "real clowns" were those in charge.

"While the actual circus troupe might know how to pull off a balancing act, the government keeps dropping the ball on dealing with crime."

He said citizens were fed up and tired of watching government officials "talk big game" from the sidelines while the criminals call the shots.

"The people of Trinidad and Tobago are done with this circus of incompetence. Our leaders have been given countless chances to step up, and every time, they’ve dropped the baton. I again call on all politicians and stakeholders to put their egos aside and meet to collaborate in a meaningful way to deal with this epidemic of crime in our nation. It’s time to put TT first. It’s time to take back our country from this sad excuse of a 'clown show.'"

Referring to his contribution to this year's budget debate, Rambally said little effort is being put into reducing the country's recidivism rate, which stood at over 50 per cent.

"There is much to be said about our detection rate and the inability to apprehend criminals, but the majority of criminals we do have behind bars are leaving prison only to commit crimes yet again."

He said unless there were data-driven solutions to drastically reduce recidivism, reform the criminal justice system and give the police needed resources, "We will only be juggling the same tired excuses and slogans."