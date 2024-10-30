Christopher Streete elected new president of NUGFW

NUGFW members during their annual Labour Day march. - File photo

CHRISTOPHER Streete has been elected the new president general of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), succeeding James Lambert, who held the position for 16 years.

The election took place on October 28, with Streete's slate, Workers' Guardians, sweeping all the executive positions.

In a brief interview with Newsday on October 30, Lambert sent his congratulations to Streete, but opted not to make any other comments.

The NUGFW, formed in 1967, is one of the largest trade unions in Trinidad and Tobago, representing a wide range of government and federated workers. Streete is stepping into his new role after previously serving as Lambert's first deputy president general.

Newly-elected members:

Deputy president general: Clifton Simpson

Second deputy president general: Lydia Peters

First vice president: Gillian Taylor

Second vice president: Oatdeo Ramesarsingh

General secretary Ramesh Sookdeo

First deputy general secretary Carla Garcia

Second deputy general secretary: Sharmila Ramnarine-Singh

Treasurer: Dawson Phillips

Deputy treasurer: Nicole Williams

Trustees: Kenneth Roderick, Adesh Ramhelawan and Kevin Haynes.

