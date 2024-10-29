Two Moruga men granted bail in shooting case

- File photo

Two men charged in connection with a recent shooting in St Mary’s Village, Moruga, have each been granted bail of $85,000.

Master Shabiki Cazabon of the South Criminal High Court granted bail to Jarel Gomez, 20, and Kershon Hamilton, 32, when they reappeared in court on October 28.

As part of their bail conditions, both men must report to the St Mary’s Police Post once a month and stay at least 50 feet away from the victim.

Attorney Kiran Panday represented them during the hearing.

PC Seeth charged the men with wounding with intent, while Sgt Gordon prosecuted.

Another man, Kydel Riley, 20, was also charged in connection with the same incident but had previously been granted bail.

All three men are scheduled to return to court on July 25, 2025.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at Poui Trace around 3 pm on October 12. The victim, a resident, was with a group of people when an argument broke out and escalated into a fight.

During the altercation, a gunman shot the victim in his left calf. The victim then got into his car and drove away while the alleged shooter and another person followed in a separate car, attempting to force him off the road.

The shooting continued, and the victim was shot again, this time in the abdomen.

He eventually made his way to a location and the police were alerted.

The injured man was taken to the Princes Town Health Facility for treatment.