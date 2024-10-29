N Touch
Tobago parade of bands

Masqueraders from Fog Angels during the Tobago Parade of the Bands in Scarborough. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
After days of activities that included fetes, J'Ouvert, calypso and soca champion competitions, Tobago carnival wrapped up on October 27 with traditional mas and pretty mas.

The traditional mas parade in the morning featured sailors, moko jumbies, pierrot grenades, fancy Indians, old time wedding presentation, jab molassies and even a dog wearing black horns.

The parade of the bands in the afternoon saw revellers in costumes comprising beads, feathers and even less body covering as they made their way to the Market Square car park to cross the stage at the judging point.

This masquerader from Iconic Mas enjoys herself during the Tobago Parade of the Bands in Scarborough on October 27. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

This Dame Lorraine enjoys herself during the Parade of the Bands in Scarborough. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

JAB JAB DOG: This dog, decked in black horns, walks alongside jab molassies during traditional mas in Scarborough, Tobago on October 27. - Photo by Narissa Fraser

TSTT CEO Kent Western and his wife, Anne, with bmobile promotions staff at J’Ouvert during Tobago carnival on October 26. -

