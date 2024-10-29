Tobago parade of bands

Masqueraders from Fog Angels during the Tobago Parade of the Bands in Scarborough. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

After days of activities that included fetes, J'Ouvert, calypso and soca champion competitions, Tobago carnival wrapped up on October 27 with traditional mas and pretty mas.

The traditional mas parade in the morning featured sailors, moko jumbies, pierrot grenades, fancy Indians, old time wedding presentation, jab molassies and even a dog wearing black horns.

The parade of the bands in the afternoon saw revellers in costumes comprising beads, feathers and even less body covering as they made their way to the Market Square car park to cross the stage at the judging point.

