Richard Balgobin – a naaw dedicated to serving dharma

Richard Rishi Balgobin has been a naaw for 25 years. - courtesy Richard Balgobin

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Hindu prayer ceremonies, known for their rich traditions and intricate rituals, require various offerings and items. From flowers, leaves, and coins to specially-prepared sweets and flags, the preparations can be overwhelming for devotees.

In recent years, the role of naaws (also spelled naw, nau, or nawe) has become essential in assisting pundits and devotees in organising and preparing for these ceremonies.

One such individual is Richard Rishi Balgobin, of Fyzabad, who has been a naaw for 25 years. Due to his expertise, Balgobin is now booked months in advance, a testament to the importance of his role in the Hindu community.

In an interview, Balgobin shared how his journey began.

>

“This tradition was not passed down to me by my family. I became a naaw after many years of attending temple and various religious functions and having to assist with preparations.”

His love for pujas and genuine desire to help ensure religious ceremonies are conducted properly, inspired him to take on this important role.

“It’s the love for pujas (Hindu prayer ceremonies), weddings, funerals, shavings (the ceremonial shaving of the head showing grief for someone who has died), and bandharas (purification of the environs and serving of food after funeral rituals have been completed) once they are being done properly,” he said.

How one becomes a naaw in Trinidad and Tobago?

Balgobin said for some, the tradition is passed down through generations, while others work closely with a particular pundit to learn the nuances of preparing for ceremonies.

“I, on the other hand, can organise for any pundit,” he stated, proudly highlighting his versatility.

While some organisations may offer formal training, Balgobin said he learned through hands-on experience, observing and assisting at religious events over the years. One key piece of advice he received from a pundit stuck with him: “You are going to meet different people from different environments, cultures, and with different attitudes, so you just have to know how to handle things tactfully,” Balgobin recalled.

This advice, from pundit Ashram Maharaj of Avocat, has helped him navigate his work effectively. Balgobin’s responsibilities as a naaw are wide-ranging.

>

“My work entails the gathering of flowers, leaves, bamboo, and putting all puja materials in place for the ceremony.”

He also assists with special requirements like making parsad (holy offerings), sweet rice, and other sweets. For him, the most fulfilling aspect of his work is the satisfaction of knowing everything is properly organised.

“Just seeing everything set up properly for any religious occasion and being able to give back to society and serve dharma (eternal order) is what I love most,” he expressed.

Though Balgobin has seen changes in the role of a naaw over the years, particularly with innovations such as pre-cut bamboos and paper sohari leaves (traditionally used in Hindu religious ceremonies and to serve food), he remains committed to preserving the tradition. However, he acknowledges that the field may be fading.

“To a certain extent, I do believe this tradition is dying,” he said. But he also noted efforts to keep it alive, as is being done by pundit Shiva Baran of the Couva mandir, who offers Zoom classes to train those interested in learning the art of being a naaw.

When contacted, Baran, a pundit for two decades, elaborated on the essential role of a

naaw.

“A naaw is very important in maintaining the cultural practices of our dharma. They assist families who either are not completely familiar with or do not have the luxury of time to prepare for the various rituals. The more common rituals like pujas may be handled by the family but less frequent ones like weddings, funerals and bandharas may require the services of a

naaw. Also, the naaw will have easier access to much of the materials used. Some

naaws also solely take charge of certain rituals such as portions of the matikoor (Friday night of a three-day Hindu wedding), chatthi and barahi (post birth rites).”

>

Baran highlighted the success of his Zoom sessions, which provide a platform for participants to learn and share insights.

“We have between 15-25 people per session, and all classes are free. We also look at the varied ways in which pundits may perform the rituals and offer explanations for these differences, empowering participants to assist others in their communities."

Balgobin certainly takes pride in the role he plays in maintaining and passing on these traditions.

“My role as a naaw is very important, based on the positive feedback and recommendations I get from my clients,” he said. He also mentioned that younger generations are learning from him, some even reaching out through his social media posts to express their interest.

“I would love to pass on this tradition to anyone who is genuinely willing to learn.”

Despite the challenges, particularly dealing with people who may take his work for granted, Balgobin remains dedicated to his craft. His fees are determined by the nature of the services he provides, but for him, the work is more about personal fulfillment than financial gain. For him, it’s a calling, a way to serve dharma and preserve a tradition that brings peace, unity, and spiritual fulfillment to those who partake in sacred ceremonies.

“I take great pride in what I do, feeling that joy and fulfillment of knowing that I have touched so many lives through my work as a naaw,” he said.

>

As Divali approaches, Balgobin offered a heartfelt message to the community: “I would like to wish Mother Lakshmi’s blessings onto everyone, and let us just try not to be wasteful in this festive season.”