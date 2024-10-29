Man found dead in Granville

POLICE are investigating the death of a Granville man whose body was discovered by borough corporation workers.

Newsday understands workers of the Siparia Borough Corporation were cutting grass at the Granville Recreation Ground around 7 am on October 29, when they discovered the man's body. Police said the man lived in a nearby cabin and was found on the ground close to a chair. The man, who is yet to be identified, was bareback and wearing long khaki pants.

Police said there were no obvious signs of violence and believe he was sitting on the chair and fell over. Acting Cpl Boodhai is leading investigations.