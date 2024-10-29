Hetmyer included in Windies ODI squad for England series

West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer . -

Guyanese batsman Shimron Hetmyer makes a return to the West Indies ODI squad for the upcoming CG United three-match series against England, which bowls off at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on October 31.

Hetmyer, who last represented the ODI team in December 2023 against England, was the only change from the maroon squad which toured Sri Lanka earlier this month. He replaced Alick Athanaze.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 15-member team on October 29, which features both established stars and some of the region’s exciting new talent. Shai Hope captains the squad once more.

A CWI statement said West Indies head coach Daren Sammy expressed his excitement about returning to action against England.

“Playing against England always provides a new challenge and reignites a rivalry that the players and the people of the Caribbean are eager for. Somehow, we West Indies always find a way to raise our game when we face England.”

The last time both teams met for an ODI series, West Indies emerged 2-1 winners at home in December 2023.

“This rivalry goes back for decades, and after defeating them last year at home for the first time in a long time in an ODI series, we’re ready to face the challenge of a strong England squad again,” Sammy added.

He believes home advantage could serve as an extra edge of motivation for the squad who are aiming to qualify for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2027.

“We’ve selected a balanced squad that will no doubt push and compete with one of the best teams in the world.”

The three-match ODI series begins with two ODIs at the Antigua venue on October 31 and November 2, aligning with Antigua’s Independence weekend celebrations, before the final showdown at Kensington Oval in Barbados on November 6.

The ODI series sets the stage for a five-match T20 International series between West Indies and England, scheduled from November 9 to November 17. The T20 squad will be announced in due course.

West Indies CG United ODI Squad vs England

Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Team Management

Daren Sammy (head coach), Rawl Lewis (manager), James Franklin (bowling coach), Rayon Griffith (fielding coach), Floyd Reifer (batting coach), Dennis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning coach), Dane Currency (masseuse), Avenesh Seetaram (analyst), Jerome Foster (media officer)