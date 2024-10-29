Debe man, 54, convicted of incest

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A Debe man who raped his 14-year-old daughter will be sentenced in December after he was found guilty on two counts of incest and grievous sexual assault by a High Court judge.

The man, 54, was before Justice Kathy Ann Waterman-Latchoo in a judge-only trial. Waterman-Latchoo delivered her verdict on October 29 and will sentence him on December 4.

It was the state’s case that on May 12, 2007, at about 9 pm, the victim went to sleep on a shared mattress with her younger sister in their bedroom. Her other siblings were asleep in their bedrooms. The only parent at home was their father since their mother left the home a month earlier because she was physically assaulted by her husband.

The state’s evidence was that the father went to his daughter’s bedroom, pulled off the sheet, got into her bed and he raped her.

The next day, while watching a pornographic movie, he called his daughter, held her hand and asked her to have sex with him.

>

She pulled away and went outside. Later that night, he again went into her bedroom and forced her to have oral sex. She vomited after her father told her to go to his bedroom for sex. She told him no, slapped him and went to sleep.

Around midnight on May 19, 2007, the man went into his daughter’s bedroom and raped her again, only stopping when the phone rang.

Later that day, she told her mother everything on the phone. The mother confronted her husband and he admitted sexually assaulting her but claimed he took her for her mother.

A report was made to the police and when the police went to arrest him, the man tried to run but was held and charged.

The man did not testify at his trial.

Prosecutors Dylan Martin and Niara Boodan represented the state.