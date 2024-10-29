Chinese national charged with money laundering

A Chinese national was expected to appear before a master of the court on October 29, after being was charged with money laundering.

Hongfei Wu was arrested by Financial Investigations Branch officers on October 28 and formally charged with money laundering.

In a media release, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service said the charge stemmed from an August 10, 2023 search of an apartment at The Residences, South Park, Tarouba where officers allegedly found a suspected methamphetamine laboratory.

Officers allegedly seized quantities of methamphetamine, precursor chemicals, specialized lab equipment, and a total of $30,064, US$170 and SR$715 (Surinamese) in cash.

The money was seized under Section 38 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Wu was charged by WCpl Eslam after an investigation into the legitimacy of the seized cash.

The TTPS added it remains committed to combating the illegal drug trade and financial crimes that threaten public safety and the economy.