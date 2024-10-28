We must stop letting others divide us

Garvin Nicholas -

THE EDITOR: Religion has no place in national politics. Ethnicity has no place in national politics.

Anytime any one of these two elements is introduced into national politics, it is to create division among the population.

National policies must include freedom of expression of one’s religion, once it doesn’t infringe on the rights of others.

Any hate speech or action against the religion or ethnicity of another should be roundly condemned.

National policies must be aimed at providing a safe environment, providing quality and affordable education and healthcare, providing opportunities for growth and development, supporting families and children, and looking after the general welfare and infrastructure of the entire country.

>

Attending church, temple, mosque, synagogue or tent should be one’s personal choice and should have no bearing on how one governs.

If we are to move forward as a nation we must stop letting others, who only have selfish motives, divide us.

We should be more concerned about having one group of people constantly benefiting from the nation’s largesse. This is the very formula of the colonial masters who set up the system of division to rule over the population.

We really have to stop allowing ourselves to be so easily deceived when the truth and reality are so clearly placed before our eyes.

If we continue to sleepwalk into insecurity and poverty there will be no one to blame but ourselves.

GARVIN NICHOLAS

via e-mail