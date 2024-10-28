Scotiabank, Habitat for Humanity to make Charlotteville, Louis d'Or climate resilient

Scotiabank employees during a house-building activity with Habitat for Humanity in March 2024. - Scotiabank

Scotiabank has announces a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity, for a project designed to address climate-change vulnerabilities and promote sustainable development in Charlotteville and Louis d’Or in Tobago. The two-year partnership sees a commitment of CAN$950,000 from ScotiaRISE, the Bank’s CAN$500 million commitment and social impact strategy to support educational participation, career development and advance community-based action for social harmony and climate-related issues.

The project is focused on implementing climate-smart agriculture strategies and community empowerment training programmes to address climate action and improve housing resilience to withstand climate-related disasters. Key activities include training in rainwater harvesting and community greenhouse, disaster risk reduction and tourism enhancement; as well as the retrofitting of houses to be hazard resistant.

The communities of Charlotteville and Louis d’Or were selected due to their vulnerability to climate change and their key role in local agriculture. Overall, the project will reach over 4,000 beneficiaries.

Jennifer Massiah, national director, Habitat for Humanity TT, said, “We are proud to partner with Scotiabank to deliver this project which addresses resilience, innovation, social cohesion and enterprise. Additionally, community empowerment and sustainability have also been central to our resiliency focus as we put people first and leave no one behind.

"This represents the heart of Habitat’s developmental transformation for our communities where data collection, vulnerability mapping and assessments, mitigation, and capacity-building interventions allow us to add our contributions to climate adaptation.”

Gayle Pazos, senior VP and managing director, Scotiabank TT, said the ScotiaRISE initiative seeks to support disadvantaged individuals, families and communities by removing barriers which prevent them from fully participating in the economy. "This is achieved by investing in tools, knowledge and opportunities that build economic resilience, such as this project with Habitat for Humanity, which uses the community action methodology to empower communities to leverage their own insights, skills, and leadership capabilities, enhancing living conditions.”

She said the bank has collaborated with Habitat for Humanity in the past and looks forward to working with them in Tobago. "Our employees will play an active role by volunteering for the various activities, further strengthening and building the investment made in these communities.”