Preysal woman murdered outside bar in Cocoyea

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE life of another woman has ended violently.

Khadija Hackett died around 5.17 am at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) on October 28 from a gunshot wound to her head.

Preliminary reports indicate that Hackett, 30, of Sapathay Hill, Preysal, Couva, was liming at a bar at the Corner of Dallas Avenue and Cocoyea Main Road, San Fernando, around 2 am when she was shot.

No motive has yet been established for this murder.

Around 3.10 am, Dr Jagdip of the SFGH called the Mon Repos police to report that a female patient was being treated for a gunshot to the right side of her head.

WPC Skeete and other officers from the Mon Repos Police Station went to the hospital, where they interviewed Metcher Missette of Simpson Brown, Terrace, Cocoyea Village.

Missette told police that around 2 am, they were liming at the bar when Hackett left and was going to her car, which was parked along the roadway.

Missette said she heard a volley of loud explosions and when she looked outside, she saw Hackett, a sales clerk, lying on the roadway, bleeding from a wound.

She took the injured woman to the hospital,. Doctors tried to save Hackett but she was pronounced dead around 5.17 am.

Officers from the CID, CSI, Homicide and Mon Repos police went to the scene and Homicide Region 3 is continuing investigations.