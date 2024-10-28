Double standards from UNC

UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: The recent events in TT's political arena have exposed a troubling inconsistency in the UNC's stance on ethical conduct, particularly from its leader, Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

While the UNC has been quick to condemn Minister Stuart Young's inappropriate comments in Parliament – and rightly so – its response to the far more serious allegations of human trafficking potentially involving UNC members has remained conspicuously muted.

This disparity in reaction raises serious questions about the UNC's moral compass and its commitment to upholding the highest standards of conduct in public office.

The vigour with which Persad-Bissessar and her party pursued Young's case, even calling for his referral to the Privileges Committee of Parliament, stands in stark contrast to their approach to the allegations of human trafficking allegations within the ranks of the UNC. Instead of supporting a call for a thorough investigation to clear the air, the UNC has instead resorted to blanket denials and deflection.

This selective outrage is particularly concerning given the gravity of human trafficking allegations. If there's even a shred of truth to these claims, they represent a far more severe breach of public trust than Young's ill-advised comments, no matter how offensive.

Persad-Bissessar's failure to address these allegations head-on and her apparent reluctance to subject her party members to the same level of scrutiny she demands of the PNM is deeply troubling. It suggests a worrying double standard that prioritises political expediency over moral consistency.

As the leader of the opposition, Persad-Bissessar has a responsibility not just to hold the government to account, but also to ensure that her own house is in order. Her current stance risks undermining the UNC's credibility and its ability to serve as an effective opposition.

The people of TT deserve leaders who are consistent in their principles, regardless of whether it's their political allies or opponents under scrutiny. Persad-Bissessar's apparent willingness to overlook potentially serious criminal allegations while amplifying lesser offences does a disservice to her office and to the citizens she claims to represent.

If the UNC truly stands for integrity in government, it must be prepared to apply the same standards to itself that it demands of others. Anything less is not opposition; it's opportunism.

DR DEVANT MAHARAJ

via e-mail