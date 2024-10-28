De Nobriga: TTT to review operations after Kamla glitch

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar addresses the audience at Divali Nagar, Chaguanas on October 26. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

MINISTER of Communications Symon de Nobriga said TTT will review its operations after what he termed "technical issues" had led to the state television company not broadcasting the speech of Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on October 26.

He replied to Newsday's questions via telephone on October 28.

In a strongly-worded statement on October 27, the UNC said no other speaker but Persad-Bissessar had faced technical issues at the Nagar and demanded an explanation plus an apology from TTT's management or board.

"The live-stream cut exactly at the moment that the Leader of Opposition, the Honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar, SC, MP, entered the seating area, and resumed after she completed her address.

"It is highly provocative that the entire presence of the Leader of the Opposition, who is the ninth-highest ranked state official on the Table of Precedence of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the only Hindu female political leader, was completely eliminated by the government-run media house.

"We take this opportunity to remind you of your obligation, especially as the broadcast partner for the NCIC Divali Nagar, to maintain the independence and transparency by which every taxpayer-funded organisation is mandated to abide."

The UNC said the country must be told "what occurred, how it happened and who is being held liable."

TTT chairman Neil Parsanlal via WhatsApp on October 28, told Newsday, "I am advised that an apology has already been issued to the NCIC for this unfortunate technical issue that occurred with the live stream. I am also advised that there was no interruption to our international feed.

"The Honourable Opposition Leader's address will be rebroadcast. A media release will also be issued shortly. I also take the opportunity to apologise directly to the Opposition Leader with whom I had the privilege of serving in the Parliament between 2007 and 2010."

De Nobriga accused the UNC of trying to politicise the issue.

"First of all, I don't see this as a row, an imbroglio or anything of the sort.

"TTT has an arrangement, a contract, as the official carrier of the Divali Nagar and that is with the NCIC (National Council on Indian Culture.)"

He said "a technical issue" had occurred on October 26, resulting in TTT's broadcast feed being down for about one hour, during which time Persad-Bissessar spoke.

"I agree, or course, the timing was inconvenient but the NCIC was contacted and the head of the NCIC said TTT had been in contact with him when it occurred, and at the time that they were working it out.

"I fully expect TTT will make good with the NCIC who is again the person (sic) with whom they have a contractual arrangement with.

"This is a technical issue, which the UNC would like to make into a political one." He said it would be the NCIC and TTT which would "make good."

"Other than that, I do not want to get drawn by whoever from the Opposition, from the UNC, into making this a political issue, trying to find shadows in corners, trying to add fire to conspiracy theories. I want no part of that."

Newsday asked if there was a need for an investigation into what had transpired and/or an apology.

De Nobriga replied, "TTT has already expressed their regret to the NCIC, as far as I'm aware.

"TTT, while it was happening, had posted and pinned a message in the thread to allow people to see that there was an issue and that they had regretted it and that they were working as quickly as possible to rectify the issue." As soon as it was rectified, the feed was brought back up, he related.

"So I don't think that beyond the arrangement and the relationship with the NCC and TTT, that they are not doing what they are supposed to be doing.

"Of course TTT, in order to ensure that this does not happen again – not only during coverage of the Nagar but also that that this doesn't happen in any future engagement whether it be with the NCIC or anyone else – that whatever occurred during the coverage on Saturday night (never) happens again.

"So they (TTT) will look at their internal systems. They will ensure that whatever steps are taken and their stand operating procedures are adjusted to ensure it does not happen again

"Given the interest around it, I am certain TTT will issue a statement."