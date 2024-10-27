Love for ‘Lutch’: Call to rename San Fernando scout headquarters in his honour

Moko jumbies lead the funeral procession of former scout commissioner for the San Fernando district Lynley "Lutch" Lutchmedial from the San Fernando District Scout headquarters to the Roodal Cemetery, San Fernando on October 26. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

NATIONAL Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John has called for the San Fernando District Scout headquarters to be renamed in honour of former district commissioner Lynley "Lutch" Lutchmedial.

"In recognition of his monumental contributions, I ask the district commissioner to consider renaming the building the Lynley Lutchmedial Scout Activity Centre," John said.

"It will forever remind us of his belief in the importance of providing spaces for young people to grow and of his devotion to ensuring that scouting remains a positive force for generations to come."

He made the comments at Lutchmedial's funeral at the headquarters off Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando on October 26.

John urged mourners to remember Lutchmedial as a leader, mentor, visionary and true scouting champion. He noted that Lutchmedial worked tirelessly to provide a permanent home for scouts in the south central zone.

>

John praised Lutchmedial for his unwavering commitment to service and his dedication to upholding the highest scouting standards, ensuring that future generations benefit from the same opportunities he passionately provided.

"For more than five decades, Lynley was a guiding light in the scout association in TT. His leadership touched thousands of young people and adults alike," John said.

"His influence extended far beyond individual groups. He believed that true leadership involves recognising areas for growth, and he took it upon himself to address gaps in administration."

Lutchmedial, 65, who joined the movement in 1967 as a Cub Scout, died in the US on October 11.

His funeral began at 9.30 am on October 26 at St Joseph RC Church on Moody Stewart Street in Mon Repos. After the service, his body was taken to scout headquarters, where tributes continued to pour in.

A street procession followed before his burial at the nearby Roodal Cemetery.

South Central District commissioner Curtis Dindial offered condolences, adding that the council will "surely consider" renaming the building.

He reflected, "Lutchmedial lived life to the fullest and travelled the world. Without his vision and mission and the support of his council and executives, today we would not have been able to benefit and share stories and memories. I cannot fill his shoes, but I will try my best."

>

During his tenure as district commissioner from 1993 to 2021, Lutchmedial also served as zonal commissioner for Princes Town, Couva, Mayaro and Pointe-a-Pierre.

He was the group scout leader for the First Notre Dame Sea Scouts and authored three books on scouting history. He also owned the Lynley Lutchmedial Scout Museum at his home in Couva, showcasing scout memorabilia and sports-related items.

For his contributions, the Scout Association of TT awarded him its highest honour, the Golden Poui.

Former San Fernando District Scout Council chairman Wazir Hosein recalled working "Sunday to Sunday," particularly with Lutchmedial and committee member Kenny Arjoon during the headquarters' construction.

Retired lieutenant commander of the Defence Force Kirk Jean-Baptiste said Lutchmedial was his mentor and echoed the call for the building to be renamed in Lutchmedial's honour.

Lutchmedial's brother, Carlstien, shared childhood memories of growing up in San Fernando with their late mother, Dolly.

Sharing other fond memories, Carlstien added, "He was always out for an adventure. He would have accepted any challenges. He was naturally athletic. He would get up and decide to run a marathon. He might not come first, but he had that drive, that competitiveness in him to excel in everything he did."

Carlstien and Lutchmedial's daughters, Shimonah and Ayala Lutchmedial, paid tributes earlier at church.

Many others, including Lutchmedial's brother Ramesh and former national scout commissioner Roger Berkeley, shared their condolences and memories.

>