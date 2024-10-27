Holy Name Convent/Queen’s Royal College combined choir turns 45

A flashback photo of the Holy Name Convent/Queen’s Royal College combined choir and the Family and Friends choir. - Kathy Ramdeen

THIS YEAR marks the 45th anniversary for the Holy Name Convent/Queen’s Royal College combined choir, and the Family and Friends choir.

They marked the milestone recently, bringing together members for a series of unforgettable events.

The highlight of the celebration was a special mass held at Holy Name Convent chapel in Port of Spain, officiated by Fr Gregory Augustine, where choir members beautifully performed short selections of choral music, some in Latin; as well as cherished hymns.

"The rich tapestry of voices, a harmonious blend of notes, captivated the audience and evoked cherished memories from their student days – performing triumphantly in Vienna and London (1980 and 1982) – transporting everyone back to those formative moments filled with music and camaraderie," a news release from the organisers said.

It added, "This momentous occasion was presided over by choir director Michael Steele-Eytle, who has been a guiding force for the choir throughout its history, and who led the HNC/QRC combined choir onto victory in local and international classical choral music and folk-singing competitions."

>

A formal dinner at HNC’s school hall followed the mass, where choir members were serenaded by HNC parang band, and were recognised for their significant contributions to the ensemble over the years.

The release said this heartfelt gathering in a beautifully decorated auditorium, evoked memories and allowed former singers to reflect on their journeys and celebrate the dedication and talents that has sustained the choir throughout its history.

The reunion also provided a unique opportunity for members traveling from as far as the US, Canada and France, to reconnect and reminisce about their shared experiences. The evening was filled with laughter, stories, and a profound sense of community and reflected on how their experiences in the choir not only fostered a love for music but also prepared them for life’s challenges, teaching them invaluable lessons in teamwork, discipline, and resilience.

“This celebration is a testament to the lasting impact that music and friendship can have in our lives,” said Steele-Eytle, as he fondly recalled his younger days at HNC, where the seeds of his musical journey blossomed.

“Those moments shaped not just our love for music but also our bonds as friends. We are grateful to everyone who has been part of this journey and are thrilled to celebrate our shared passion for choral music,” he said.

To jump start the celebrations, the choir hosted a mix-and-mingle at The Bungalow in St Clair.

The finale was a lively beach get-together at Maracas Beach, further celebrating their enduring camaraderie and love for music.