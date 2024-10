Rain fails to dampen spirits at Army Fete in Tobago

Patrons enjoy themselves in the rain at Army Fete, Cyd Gray Stadium, Roxborough on October 24. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Despite the heavy rains, patrons enjoyed themselves at Army Fete in Roxborough, Tobago on October 24.

Partygoers sang along to their favourite artistes as they performed on stage at the event, dubbed Roxglo.

The event was held at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough.

