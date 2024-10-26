'Pres' aim to rebound after SSFL loss to Benedict's

A Presentation College San Fernando player attempts to screen the ball from his St Benedict's College rival in a Secondary Schools Football League game on October 23. - Angelo Marcelle

The third-placed Presentation College San Fernando (28 points) will aim to get back on winning ways in the 2024 Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) premier division season when they make the journey to St Augustine to face a resurgent St Augustine Secondary (20 points) team in a rescheduled match on October 26.

There will be two rescheduled matches contested on the day, with both games commencing at 3.30 pm.

With the "Pres Lions" slipping seven points behind runaway leaders St Benedict's College (35 points) after a 2-0 loss to them at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella on October 23, the pressure will be on coach Shawn Cooper's unit to make amends against the "Green Machine" with only three games left in their league season.

After being relegated from the premier division in 2022, St Augustine have had a solid season on their return to the premier division this year, and their slender win over fellow promoted team Miracle Ministries Pentecostal High School in the previous game moved them up to seventh on the 16-team table. A victory for St Augustine can take them to sixth place depending on the result in the other rescheduled match.

While Presentation are holding on to the slightest of title hopes, four-time premier division winners Naparima College (22 points) and St Anthony's College (21 points) will be battling for bragging rights and positioning when they meet at Lewis Street, San Fernando.

Naparima and St Anthony's are fifth and sixth on the table respectively, and a victory for the former team will see them move ahead of the unbeaten Arima North Secondary (24 points) and into fourth spot. The north intercol holders St Anthony's will be keen to have their own say in the argument on enemy territory.

SSFL premier division standings

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

St Benedict's*13*11*2*0*27*7*20*35

Fatima*13*9*2*2*40*13*27*29

Presentation (San Fernando)*12*9*1*2*28*8*20*28

Arima North*12*6*6*0*22*6*16*24

Naparima*12*6*4*2*23*12*11*22

St Anthony's College*12*7*0*5*24*15*9*21

St Augustine*12*6*2*4*15*20*-5*20

Malick*13*5*2*6*27*28*-1*17

QRC*13*5*2*6*18*19*-1*17

San Juan North*13*4*1*8*18*23*-5*13

St Mary's College*13*4*1*8*14*27*-13*13

Signal Hill*11*2*4*5*18*25*-7*10

Trinity East*13*3*1*9*17*28*-11*10

Speyside*11*2*3*6*14*24*-10*9

15.Miracle Ministries PHS*13*2*1*10*8*41*-33*7

16.East Mucurapo*12*2*0*10*7*24*-17*6