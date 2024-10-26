Man shot dead near home in Tarodale

- File photo

An early morning shooting in Tarodale, south Trinidad, has claimed the life of a 25-year-old man.

The police identified the victim as Marcus “Garvey” Pierre.

Residents reported hearing gunshots around 12.15 am and alerted the police.

Officers responded and found Pierre’s body with gunshot injuries on the corner of Yallahas and Stoney Hill Avenues.

Pierre, a labourer, lived nearby.

The police found four 9 mm spent shells and a gold chain at the scene.

Southern Division and Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region Three) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police do not have a motive.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.