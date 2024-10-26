J'Ouvert jam takes over Tobago's capital

Oily revellers during J'Ouvert celebrations in Scarborough, Tobago on October 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Hundreds of revellers enjoyed J’Ouvert celebrations in Scarborough, Tobago on Saturday morning.

TT flags, as well as those of several other Caribbean countries, were on full display as the sea of people made its way around the island’s capital.

By 4 am, many had already gathered with their various crews and friends.

Clad in bikinis, jerseys and pants/skirts, as well as traditional Carnival costumes, the revellers began the street party just outside the Shaw Park Complex.

Some traditional characters included blue devils, jab molassies, moko jumbies, and gorilla mas.

In the midst of their dancing and singing, revellers got soaked with water, paint, mud, and also smeared with oil and mud. Some revellers basked in a sea of foam and fog while others ran from it.

There was one particular female jab molassie who stunned the crowd with her impressive fire-breathing skills. Many took out their phones to record her as she did it almost effortlessly, with few breaks in between.

Once again, a favourite tune on the road was Lady Lava’s Ring Finger, with some men even holding signs with the hook of the song written on it: You to bend.

Some Carnival 2025 songs also made their way into the mix, such as One Piece by GBM Nutron and Tano.

Some revellers took issue with the length of the wait time for bands when nearing the hospital, which was a “quiet zone.”

The complaints were that if it is indeed a “quiet zone,” there was no need to pause there for over 15 minutes.

But once they passed there, things went back to normal.

Former commissioner of police Gary Griffith was seen also enjoying the festivities and some people took pictures with him.

Some of the national flags seen included those of Jamaica, Grenada, Guyana, the Bahamas, St Maarten and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ronnie McIntosh, who is one of the leaders of the Jade Monkey J’Ouvert band, told Newsday the festivities have been “wonderful.

“Tobago is building and it is growing.”

However, he said “the logistics” still need some work.

“They say you have to low down the music by the hospital, but you can’t be stagnant there. If the hospital is a quiet zone, then pass the hospital as quick as possible.

“Other than that, I am looking forward to tomorrow…We going good.”

He said he is also looking forward to Tobago Carnival 2025.

A lot of revellers also seemed irritated by how frequently at least four different police vehicles at a time needed to pass. They were continually asked to move to the left of all music trucks to “let the police do their job.”

But as the intervals during which they passed began shortening, some people were just fed up and even began to shout at officers in the vehicles as they passed by.

Members of the TT Defence Force were also on patrol.

Around 8 am, when many of the bands made it to the Port of Scarborough, a lot of weary revellers were seen lying down on bannisters, on top of cars and on the ground.