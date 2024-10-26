Joevin Jones in Concacaf Nations League A Best XI

Soca Warriors playmaker Joevin Jones was named to the 2024/25 Concacaf Nations League A Best XI for the October window, after putting in sterling performances for TT in their crucial matches against Cuba on October 10 and 14.

After a 15-month absence from the Soca Warriors team, Jones was recalled to the setup earlier this month by caretaker coach Derek King. With his previous appearances coming at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, the 33-year-old Jones quickly repaid King's faith and trust when he rifled in a powerful shot from the edge of the box in the Soca Warriors' 2-2 draw away to Cuba at the Antonio Maceo Stadium, Santiago.

Four days later, at the Dwight Yorke Stadium, Bacolet, Tobago, Jones scored the second goal in TT's 3-1 win over the Cubans as he helped his country salvage their place in Nations League A in the must-win encounter. Known for his precision and accuracy with his left foot, Jones caught Cuba custodian Raiko Arozarena off-guard in the 28th minute with a low right-footed shot after receiving a through pass from midfielder Dantaye Gilbert.

Jones' influential performance was halted in the 51st minute when the Miscellaneous Police FC midfielder hobbled off the field with an injury. And though Jones played no further part in the contest, his replacement Real Gill iced the game for the hosts in the 62th minute.

After the win, Jones told TT Football Association Media he was in a "dark spot" during his lengthy absence from the squad and thanked King for believing in him and bringing him back into the national setup.

Jones' brother Alvin, Reon Moore, Ryan Telfer and TT captain Aubrey David were named to the Concacaf Nations League A Best XI during the preceding 2023/24 campaign.