Hillview beat Pleasantville 2-0, lead SSFL Big 5 championship

Hillview College's championship football team. -

A goal in each half from Khadell Campbell and Kemarley Pierre affirmed Hillview College a 2-0 victory over Pleasantville Secondary in the opening round of the Secondary School’s Football League (SSFL) championship division Big 5, at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella on October 25.

Campbell found the back of the net after 31 minutes and the travelling Hillview team maintained their slim advantage at the half-time break.

Pleasantville tried to draw level on several occasions in the second period while Hillview also had opportunities to double their advantage. Hillview were rewarded for their persistence as Pierre scored in the 89th minute to dash Pleasantville’s hopes of a comeback.

There was a short stoppage in the 56th minute as assistant referee Keron Myers got injured and fourth official Adrian Koylass was forced to take up Myers’ position.

In the other Big 5 clash at Moka Grounds in Maraval, hosts Trinity College were held to a 2-2 draw by Carapichaima East after Tyriq Langton salvaged a point for the visitors in the 91st minute.

Carapichaima's Jerel Charles opened the scoring in the 20th minute and so it remained until the break. However, Trinity got back into it at the start of the second half as Antonio Cole scored in the 46th minute.

Cole sent the home crowd into a frenzy soon after, as he bagged another in the 61st minute to give Trinity the advantage. The hosts seemed to have all three points in the bag as they approached the end of regulation time.

But Langton had other plans and slotted home one minute into stoppage time to level the match.

Round two of the SSFL Championship Big 5 continues on October 30 when Hillview host Trinity East at their school grounds and Pleasantville travel to Tobago to face Scarborough Secondary.

SSFL championship Big 5

Teams*GP*W*L*D*GD*Pts

Hillview College*1*1*0*0*+2*3

Carapichaima East*1*0*0*1*0*1

Trinity Moka*1*0*0*1*0*1

Scarborough Secondary*0*0*0*0*0*0

Pleasantville Secondary*1*0*1*0*-2*0