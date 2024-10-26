Girl, 9, father wounded in deadly San Juan shooting

A nine-year-old girl and her father were wounded during a shooting in San Juan on October 25, which claimed the life of another man.

Police reports said the shooting occurred at a shop on Laventille Road after 11 pm. Gunmen opened fire on a group of people, hitting the girl, her 43-year-old father, and another man identified as Jamal Grant, 24.

The three victims were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope, where Grant was later declared dead.

In a separate incident, police from the homicide bureau are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a man's body found on Blanchisseuse Road early on October 26.

Investigators were on the scene, but no further information has been released.

This is a developing story.